Ethiopia-Best Coffee Country From 1,229 Coffees

1 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Erik Rolfsen

The best coffee country in the world is Ethiopia, if hundreds of professional coffee tasters are to be believed.

The data which displays grades given to 1,229 coffees from around the world that were harvested from 2010 to 2018 and graded by professional tasters certified by the Coffee Quality Institute (CQI) shows that Ethiopia is the best coffee country by average rating of 84.88 percent.

The CQI is a non-profit organization that works internationally to improve the quality of coffee and the lives of the people who produce it. Their certified coffee graders must pass 22 tests to prove they can grade coffee accurately and consistently by its aroma, flavor, acidity, body, balance and more.

Ethiopia is on the top of the 16 coffee countries that fell on the grading scale, with a maximum score of 84.88 percent.

And Africa takes top three spots. Ethiopia's coffees, as a group, fell higher on the scale than those of any other country. Two other African nations, Kenya and Uganda, rounded out the podium. (September 27, beanpoet.com)

