Ethiopia: Premier, Deputy Premier Express Condolences Over the Passing of Iconic Prof. Mesfin Wolde-Mariam

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolence over the death of Professor Mesfin Wolde-Mariam, 91, describing the deceased as "insignia of the supremacy of thought". In his message of condolences, the Premier said the late Prof. Mesfin Woldemariam, was exemplary for peaceful struggle and in arduously fighting for what he believed as true.

The Premier also expressed his heartfelt sorrow on the death of the precious asset of Ethiopia and wished comfort for the bereaved family, intimates and admirers in particular and to all Ethiopians in general.

Prof. Mesfin was an Ethiopian academician, author, politician and human rights activist. He was also a founding member of Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRC).

Also, Deputy Premier Demeke Mekonnen expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the professor.

"I wish quick console to the family, friends and lovers of the late towering scholar and politician Mesfin Wolde-Mariam."