Ethiopia: Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture, Efficient Food System - Issues of Priority for Ethiopia

Agriculture and nutrition have great potential to influence each other. Agriculture provides the foods that can improve nutrition, and nutrition supports agricultural labor by providing the energy and health farmers need to maximize productivity.

The Ministry of Agriculture along with Ethiopian Nutrition Leaders Network and Development Partners placed a high priority on nutrition intervention and come up with a new nutrition approach food-based system to curb adversities of COVID-19 and to address food needs sustainably.

As agriculture and nutrition greatly influenced each other, MoA as a super ordinate organ and the drive force in achieving the country's outstretched plan has recently come up with a new model of approach the food system a complicated process and comprehensive food-based model to address undernourishment of the country.

The agriculture sector continued to be a key player as a source of income and livelihood for most of the communities all the way through production to consumption.

Ethiopia incorporated the agriculture sector as the principal driving force in the effort to up line the country towards industrialization as it is stipulated in the Growth and Transformation Plan. However, Statesmen had given due emphasis to ensure food security with little or no concern placed on the effectuation of nutrition security and the launching of nutrition-sensitive agriculture over years.

Most of the agricultural sectoral policy, strategy, programs, and projects are not yet fully emphasized for own consumption as a means of diversified diet for household nutritional security. Generally, it is not well developed with a sense of nutritional lens. Their primary objectives are means of income generation and job creations for community Agriculture is the main sector of employment, worth about 73% of total employment, contributes 37% of the GDP, and generates 80% of the foreign currency.

Though the country achieved a remarkable result in ensuring food security and the agriculture sector employed amassed citizens, nonetheless the agrarian community's nutrition security, dietary diversity, and safety of foods remain in question.

Despite all the achievements so far, food and nutrition security remains to be the major challenges of the country. The outbreak of COVID-19 added substantial pressure on the agrarian economy due to restrictions of mobility, global changes in the bid to curb the pandemic.

Ethiopia is classified as a 'low-income food-deficit' country by with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$181.6 billion and ranked as 173rd of 189 countries in the world according to the 2018's report of UNDP.

Due to shortcomings to formulate sound policy and envisage nutrition-sensitive agriculture which is a food-based approach that seeks to ensure the production of a variety of affordable, nutritious, culturally appropriate, and safe foods in adequate quantity and quality to meet the dietary requirements of populations sustainably, stunting remained to be the potential hazard in Ethiopia.

The rate of stunting in the country clearly shows how the country failed to formulate sound policy and humiliation for the nation to be taken us one of undernourishment through Ethiopia is blessed with diverse climatic clusters that are suitable for surplus and diversified production.

Numeric tells that undernourished children are at higher risk of anemia, diarrhea, fever, and respiratory infections. These additional cases of illness are costly to the health system and families. Undernourished children are at a higher risk of dying.

Stunted children are at a higher risk of repeating grades in school and dropping out of school. Grade repetitions are costly to the education system and families.

If a child has dropped out of school early and has entered the workforce, he or she may be less productive, particularly in the non-manual labor market. If engaged in manual labor, he or she is likely to have reduced physical capacity and will tend to be less productive. People who are absent from the workforce as a result of under-nutrition related child mortality represent lost economic productivity as the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNCEA).

As to documents, Ethiopia has been losing about 55.5 billion ETB (16.5% of GDP) annually due to child malnutrition and an inefficient food system. A substantial number of the adult population in Ethiopia suffered from stunting during childhood. 28% of all child mortality in Ethiopia is associated with under nutrition.15.1% of all repetitions in primary school are associated with stunting.

Cognizant of such factors the Ministry of Agriculture formulated a nutrition policy to address the age-long complications putting nutrition-sensitive agriculture and nutrition interventions with the involvement of development partners.

MOA made a smart move in ensuring nutrition security to achieve requirements of State of Food Security of FAO that all people at all times consume food of sufficient quantity and quality in terms of variety, diversity, nutrient content, and safety to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life, coupled with a sanitary environment, adequate health and care.

Dr. Mulugeta Tamir, Consultant of Nutrition-Sensitive Agriculture at MoA on virtual meeting said the agriculture sector has traveled distant in immersing the agenda of nutrition; however, the outbreak of the pandemic has put and expected to place further pressure on nutrition and the food system for various circumstances.

Restrictions, the State of Emergency, climatic changes fundamental change of circumstances due to global phenomenon posed substantial threats upon the planet in general and low and middle-income countries in particular.

According to Mulugeta, the time demands to undergo inclusive measures even social revolution to rescue the country and the posterity from the nose dive situation they have been in through nurturing nutrition, dietary diversity, food safety, and food system as supreme national agendas.

Limitations in logistics, shipment of agricultural inputs coupled with desert locust swarm tempted production and productivity of agriculture. Drawbacks associated with processing, market linkage, and fear to consume raw products crippled both the mixed farming and pastoralism, Mulugeta added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Nutrition Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Apart from unable to put the clock back of maintaining the simple economic law of demand-supply, COVID-19 incites low immunity among citizens. Thus, it is time to make a more comprehensive nutrition intervention and the rescue would be deceased nationals due to nutrition deficit and poor dietary diversity.

According to documents from MoA, dietary diversity is a measure of the number of individual foods or food groups consumed in a given period.

Diet diversity is considered low when the number of food groups consumed is below four food groups for a child and five food groups for women a day based on their respective reference values.

Low dietary diversity is a particular problem in Ethiopia where the diet is frequently based on starchy staples e.g. teff, maize, sorghum, inset, and wheat.

The diet often lacks animal-source foods, (meat, fish, eggs, and dairy). Few people consume fresh fruit and vegetables.

While starchy staple foods and other foods i.e. fats are important sources of energy in the diet, many of the important vitamins and minerals essential for a healthy diet are found in large quantities in animal source foods, fruits and vegetables, and legumes.

Thus, the Ministry of Agriculture, the government, development partners and donors among other various actors are incumbent upon responsibilities to address food and nutrition insecurity and nurturing a wellbeing nation with a concerted effort and sense of determination.