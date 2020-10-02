Ethiopia: Agency Secures 300 Bln. Birr Revenues Besides 8 Bln Usd Forex

ADDIS ABABA- The Public Enterprises Holding and Administration Agency (PEHAA) collected over 300.5 billion Birr from the enterprises categorized under its administration during previous fiscal year.

PEHAA Director General, Beyene Gebremeskel, told media crew yesterday that the agency has planned to collect 338 billion Birr while it accomplished only 89 percent. Of the general revenues, transport and logistics as well as financial and communication sectors took the lions share by performing over their target plan.

He added that over 8 billion USD revenues were secured from enterprises which sell products and services in foreign currency.

Besides, the agency has planned to collect over 376 billion Birr in the current budget year from enterprises.

The agency has also plan to prepare bid documents to invite bidders in relations with 11 enterprises going to be privatized he said adding that it has also plan to collect 1.4 billion Birr from advance payment of the privatization sales.

As well, it has planned to make follow up on 10 privatized enterprises' business plan and the overall investment performances Beyene noted adding that the agency is working to be effective by strengthening good leadership and governance with high sense of responsibility and accountability.