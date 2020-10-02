Zimbabwe: Charumbira Granted Bail

1 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira has been granted $10 000 bail pending trial on charges of criminal abuse of office, by the High Court.

Charumbira 49, who is facing three counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice was on Saturday remanded in custody to October 8 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Saturday.

His lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti instructed by Mr Tabison Bvekwa, opted to apply for bail at the High Court after the State indicated its intention to oppose his application.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda allowed Charumbira's application for bail saying the State had failed to establish compelling reasons to deny the top cop bail.

