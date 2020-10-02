Rwanda: RIB Arrests Two People Over Producing Illicit Alcohol

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Beatrice Gahongayire, the owner of African Buffalo, and Bonaventure Niyitegeka, the head of operations at the company, for allegedly producing and selling illicit alcohol.

African Buffalo is based in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District. The company produces alcohol drinks such as Moonlight Vodka, MasterCane Spirit and ReaWaragi Gin, all of which RIB says are illegal.

Speaking to The New Times on Thursday, October 1, the Spokesperson of RIB, Dr Thierry Murangira, said that all drinks with methanol exceeding 0.5 percent or ethanol which is above 45 percent of the drink's quantity is illegal and regarded as a drug.

He therefore said that RIB will not tolerate any acts of that kind that endanger the lives of citizens.

Murangira also emphasized: "We urge the public to be careful while buying any consumable items and first check whether the product is licensed or not. This can be done by verifying whether a product has a batch number, and manufacture and expiry dates among other signs."

The suspects are currently in custody at Rusororo RIB Station, as investigations continue.

