Rwanda: RIB Arrests Two People Over Producing Illicit Alcohol

1 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Beatrice Gahongayire, the owner of African Buffalo, and Bonaventure Niyitegeka, the head of operations at the company, for allegedly producing and selling illicit alcohol.

African Buffalo is based in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District. The company produces alcohol drinks such as Moonlight Vodka, MasterCane Spirit and ReaWaragi Gin, all of which RIB says are illegal.

Speaking to The New Times on Thursday, October 1, the Spokesperson of RIB, Dr Thierry Murangira, said that all drinks with methanol exceeding 0.5 percent or ethanol which is above 45 percent of the drink's quantity is illegal and regarded as a drug.

He therefore said that RIB will not tolerate any acts of that kind that endanger the lives of citizens.

Murangira also emphasized: "We urge the public to be careful while buying any consumable items and first check whether the product is licensed or not. This can be done by verifying whether a product has a batch number, and manufacture and expiry dates among other signs."

The suspects are currently in custody at Rusororo RIB Station, as investigations continue.

Producers of Moonlight Vodka, MasterCane Spirit & ReaWaragi Gin have been arrested after their alcohol was discovered to have ethanol & methanol content above the legally accepted limit. The alcohol was produced by African Buffalo Ltd. Beatrice Gahongayire, the owner was arrested pic.twitter.com/opxcsbjxue

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) October 1, 2020

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.