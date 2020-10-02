Rwanda: Former Finance Ministry Top Officials Back in Court Over Abuse of Public Funds

1 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Caleb Rwamuganza will be back in court on Friday October 2 together with other government officials with whom he is accused of mismanaging public funds.

Rwamuganza is co-accused with Godfrey Kabera, the ex-Director-General for National Planning; Eric Serubibi, the ex-Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA); Christian Rwankunda, a former the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

They are all currently on remand on charges related to flouting public tender procedures where they allegedly conspired to mismanage a deal in which the government purchased an office building, with irregularities which cost the taxpayer a whooping Rwf2 billion.

In the case, the officials are joined by Aloys Rusizana, a businessman who owned the building in question, and Bonaventure Munyabugingo, a private property valuer.

The two are charged with complicity in the crime. They are also on remand.

The building in question is an office block opposite Umubano Hotel in Kacyiru, and according to prosecution, it was valued at Rwf7.5 billion but was later purchased by the Government at Rwf9.8 billion in 2018.

According to prosecution, Rwankunda, in his capacity as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure was tasked with leading the process of buying the building which was meant to host government offices.

The building in question is an office block opposite Umubano Hotel. According to prosecution, it was valued at Rwf7.5 billion but was later purchased by the Government at Rwf9.8 billion in 2018.

But he is said to have conducted the process in a way that is contrary to a number of public procurement laws.

Establishing a committee that was not based on the usual procedures, Rwakunda went ahead and negotiated prices with Rusizana; in meetings that were also attended by officials like Kabera, Rwamuganza, Serubibi.

The hearings will be held at the Gasabo Primary Court in Kibagabaga where they were arraigned in June this year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.