Rwanda: Former Finance Ministry Top Officials Back in Court Over Abuse of Public Funds

The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Caleb Rwamuganza will be back in court on Friday October 2 together with other government officials with whom he is accused of mismanaging public funds.

Rwamuganza is co-accused with Godfrey Kabera, the ex-Director-General for National Planning; Eric Serubibi, the ex-Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA); Christian Rwankunda, a former the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

They are all currently on remand on charges related to flouting public tender procedures where they allegedly conspired to mismanage a deal in which the government purchased an office building, with irregularities which cost the taxpayer a whooping Rwf2 billion.

In the case, the officials are joined by Aloys Rusizana, a businessman who owned the building in question, and Bonaventure Munyabugingo, a private property valuer.

The two are charged with complicity in the crime. They are also on remand.

The building in question is an office block opposite Umubano Hotel in Kacyiru, and according to prosecution, it was valued at Rwf7.5 billion but was later purchased by the Government at Rwf9.8 billion in 2018.

According to prosecution, Rwankunda, in his capacity as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure was tasked with leading the process of buying the building which was meant to host government offices.

The building in question is an office block opposite Umubano Hotel. According to prosecution, it was valued at Rwf7.5 billion but was later purchased by the Government at Rwf9.8 billion in 2018.

But he is said to have conducted the process in a way that is contrary to a number of public procurement laws.

Establishing a committee that was not based on the usual procedures, Rwakunda went ahead and negotiated prices with Rusizana; in meetings that were also attended by officials like Kabera, Rwamuganza, Serubibi.

The hearings will be held at the Gasabo Primary Court in Kibagabaga where they were arraigned in June this year.