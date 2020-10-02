Ethiopia: Dashen Bank Fund 30m Birr to Dine for Ethiopia

1 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Dashen Bank has contributed a 30 million birr support for the Dine Ethiopia project launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on mid of last August.

The 'Dine for Ethiopia' program will mobilize funds for three projects, in Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha.

The new initiative aims to raise 3 billion Birr within two months, when 10-million Birr V-VIP and five-million Birr VIP dinner programs will be hosted in the first weeks of October.

Accordingly, Dashen Bank the support will be apportioned 10 million for each of the three projects.

Private sector, diaspora and the diplomatic community are expected to take part in funding the initiative.

Read the original article on ENA.

