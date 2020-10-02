Mozambique: Police Have Not Yet Interviewed Vuma

Maputo — Agostinho Vuma, the chairperson of the Association of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), who survived an assassination attempt on 11 July, told reporters on Wednesday that he has not yet been contacted by the police, supposedly because he was in quarantine, after his return from medical treatment in South Africa.

"One of the reasons why I'm only speaking to the press today is that I've been managing the period of quarantine that ended last week", said Vuma. "It was my desire to make this statement to the press before appearing in public. For the same reason I have not yet had any notification from the justice authorities to clarify or cooperate in this case".

"Almost three months have passed, and we still have no information on who committed the crime", said Vuma. He said he did not recall uttering the name "Salimo" immediately after he was shot.

A security guard at the building where Vuma's office is located told reporters that Vuma recognized one of the gunmen and named him as "Salimo". The guard said he heard Vuma cry out "Salimo, what have I done?"

Vuma stressed that, despite the attempt on his life, "I remain a soldier in the fight against corruption".

"Together with each of you, we shall win each of the many battles that arise day-to-day that are affronts against our commitment to the construction of Mozambique", he said. "Despite all that has happened, I feel better prepared with each passing day to face the challenges of today and of tomorrow".

"I have resumed my activities and I shall continue the mission which the CTA members have entrusted to me", he continued. "In my capacity as CTA chairperson, I shall do my best in the service of the national business class, and in support of a better business environment".

He called on the authorities to take a tougher approach towards crimes against business people. "This war against business people is a war against the growth of this country", he declared.

Nothing could justify the use of guns to silence voices under any circumstances, he said. "Dialogue, the peaceful dispute of ideas, is the main weapon to be used in a civilised society", he added.

Vuma said he did not know who had attacked him, or why, but he hoped "that justice will be done, and this crime will be cleared up as soon as possible".