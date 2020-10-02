Ethiopia: Sudanese Delegation Arrives in Bishoftu Town

1 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

A 20-person Sudanese investor's delegation is visiting Oromia Region in a bid to explore investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Upon its arrival in Bishoftu town this week, the delegation was warmly welcomed by officials of the region.

The delegation is expected to visit a number of tourist destinations in the region including national parks and resorts, according to ENA.

The delegation will also visit Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Regional States with similar purposes.

The delegation has been in Ethiopia since September 22 with the objectives of exploring investment opportunities in the country. It is expected to stay in Ethiopia until October 3, 2020.

So far, it has visited various investment projects and tourism destinations in Amhara Regional State.

