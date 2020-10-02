Mozambique: Ressano Garcia Border Open to All Travellers

Maputo — The main border post between Mozambique and South Africa, at Ressano Garcia, re-opened on Thursday to all types of traveller, as long as they meet the South African health requirements.

The main such requirement is that everyone visiting South Africa must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 that is not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin.

Anyone without a negative test has the option of staying in quarantine for ten days at their own expense.

On Thursday morning about 100 travellers crossed from Mozambique into South Africa at Ressano Garcia. Since 27 March, and the start of the South African lockdown, the Ressano Garcia border was, with rare exceptions, only open to goods traffic.

Thursday's travellers all met the requirements demanded by both the Mozambican and South African authorities, except for one person, whose proof of a negative Covid-19 test was handwritten.

The head of the Ressano Garcia border post, Pedro Pene, told AIM "the post is open. There was significant movement early in the morning, but right now nobody is crossing. When we opened the border, there were 20 vehicles in the queue waiting to cross".

The spokesperson for the National Immigration Service (SENAMI), Celestino Matsinhe, said that with the easing of the South African restrictions, Mozambican tourists and business travellers are now allowed to enter the country.

The visa waiver agreements between South Africa and its neighbours, including Mozambique, remain in effect. So Mozambicans do not need an entry visa to visit South Africa.

The South African authorities have drawn up a list of 50 countries with higher levels of Covid-19 infection than South Africa, and nobody from those countries will be allowed to visit. The list includes the USA, Russia, India, Britain and most members of the European Union. The list will be revised every two weeks.