Ethiopia: Private Sector Discusses Ethio Telecom Market Reform

1 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethio Telecom held today a consultative forum with IT and start-up companies to gather inputs for the implementation of the market reform of the telecommunication sector.

More than 200 IT and start-up companies took part in the discussion.

During the discussion, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said the government will include the ideas of the private sector in the implementation of its market reform to improve the engagement of the private sector in the telecommunications sector.

The government has been undertaking various activities to reform the telecom sector during the past two years, she said, adding that the involvement of the private sector essential to successfully implement the reform.

The CEO admitted that Ethio Telecom should focus on further improving infrastructure for telecommunications to attract the private companies to hugely invest in the sector.

Representatives of the companies earlier pointed out that telecommunication infrastructure development needs to be improved and modernized especially in rural parts of the country.

The companies also said that internet qualities, modernization of technologies for the telecommunication should be other areas of the telecommunication reform.

Frehiwot promised to seriously consider the inputs from the consultative forum.

