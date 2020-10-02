Egypt: The Statement of the Egyptain Organization for Human Rights On the Incident of Al Awamaya (Luxor)

1 October 2020
Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (Cairo)
press release

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights expresses its deep concern about the received information regarding the incident that took place in Alawamaya area in luxor governorate on the 1st of October 2020, the incident started following a security raid on the backdrop of the call for demonstrations in September. The incident took place as the security forces were arresting a young man from his home, and as a result fights broke out between the young man's family and the officers in charge which resulted in a death of a man.

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights calls on the Public Prosecutor to urgently start investigating into this incident as soon as possible and to take the suitable acts against those who are found guilty, In order for this incident to stand as an example to anyone who might think of violating the right to life of any Egyptian citizen. The organization also stress that this incident represents a serious violation to human rights in Egypt.

For his part, Hafez Abu seada, the head of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights, stressed the need for announcing the results of the investigation to the public as soon as possible and the need for those who are found guilty to be brought to a fair trial in order to strengthen the rule of law and institutions and to ensure that the state's policies are shifting towards more rights and freedoms.

Copyright © 2020 Egyptian Organization for Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.