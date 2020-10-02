Africa: 'All Senegalese Feel the Burn' - Greenpeace Africa Reacts to the Tragedy Between an Industrial Fishing Vessel and an Artisanal Fishing Pirogue in West Africa

30 September 2020
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Tal Harris

Greenpeace Africa closely follows developments in the incident that took place off the coast of Senegal. A clash between the industrial fishing vessel "Soleil 7" and an artisanal fishing pirogue from Mbour had caused injury to the invoked mariners and damaged the pirogue's equipment. A press release (Sunday) by the Senegalese Ministry of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, raises the problem of the delimitation of fishing zones between industrial and artisanal fishing.

"Like all Senegalese citizens, we share the fisherman's pain of his burns. This new tragedy shows the existential threats that an uncontrolled fishing industry poses to the artisanal sector. Industrial fishing vessels have long depleted our oceans and destroyed the equipment of artisanal fishermen. Setting fire to pirogues and putting lives at risk is a new low," saïd Abdoulaye Ndiaye, ocean campaigner at Greenpeace Africa.

The industrial vessel, with a Senegalese flag, is believed to have carried a foreign crew which is responsible for the attacks on the artisanal fishing pirogue, by throwing corrosive products on it. In the ministry's press release, it is mentioned that the company in charge of the vessel will pay all material damages to the owner of the pirogue, as well as cover all medical bills of the injured fisherman.

Greenpeace Africa expects a full investigation and a tightening of controls over the fishing industry. For the final solution to the problem of non-compliance with the delimitation of fishing zones, Greenpeace Africa calls on the Government of Senegal to urgently begin inclusive consultations with all stakeholders and to incorporate the relevant recommendations into the law (2015/18 in the maritime fishing code).

Read the original article on Greenpeace.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Greenpeace International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Greenpeace

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.