Nigeria: Another Football Weekend On DStv and Gotv

2 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The weekend is booked for sports fans with the best live football action on SuperSport for DStv and GOtv subscribers. Matches are scheduled for 2 to 4 October, 2020.

Top on Premier League this weekendis the meeting of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, on Sunday 4 October at 4:30pmlive on SS Premier league. With Jose Mourinho coming up against another of his former teams, United are unbeaten in their last three matches against Tottenham, though the pressure will be on the hosts to put in a better showing at Old Trafford compared to their last home match, which ended in a surprise 3-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere on Saturday 3 October, a fascinating tactical battle awaits in the meeting of Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road at 5:30pmon SS Premier League. Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is an unabashed fan of his counterpart Marcelo Bielsa. At 12:30pmChelsea will clash with Crystal Palace, Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion at 3pmand Newcastle United vs Burnley at 8pall on SS Premier League.

The premier League continues on Sunday 4 Octoberwith Leicester City vs West Ham United and Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion both at 12pm, Arsenal vs Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham both at 2pmand Aston Villa vs Liverpool at 7:15pm. All on SS Premier League and SS Football.

This round of La Liga's top flight matches will see the top clash of Barcelona and Sevilla at the Camp Nou, on Sunday at 8pmon SS La Liga. These teams have traditionally produced high-scoring affairs in recent seasons, though post-lockdown they played out a 0-0 draw in June.

Another must see clash is between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, as Atletico Madrid hosts Villarreal at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday at 3pmon SS La Liga, with two of Africa's foremost players - Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze - going head-to-head.

More on La Liga this weekend, Real Valladolid vs Eibar at 12pm, Real Sociedad vs Getafe at 5:30pm, Elche vs Huesca also at 5:30pmand Valencia will be hosting Real Betis at Mestalla at 8pmall on SS GOtv La Liga.

On Sunday 4 Octoberon SS GOtv La Liga, we will see, Alaves take on Athletic Bilbao at 1pm, Osasuna vs Celta Vigo at 11am, while at 3pm, Levante will battle Real Madrid, Cadiz will take on Granada at 5:30pm. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.

