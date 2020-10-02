Zimbabwe Resumes International Flights

1 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe Thursday resumed international flights after taking a six month COVID-19 forced hiatus since March.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), three airlines resumed international flights, Fastjet; Harare to Johannesburg, Ethiopian Airlines; Addis Ababa to Harare and Emirates; Dubai to Harare. Kenya Airways and RwandAir will both resume tomorrow.

In a statement, CAAZ said more airlines are scheduled to resume in the coming weeks.

CAAZ Acting Director-General Bertha Muzangaza said all inbound airlines will be bound by restrictions set aside by the government as well as World Health Organisation regulations.

"We are thrilled to welcome back international passengers for scheduled flights into and from our airports. In ensuring the safety of passengers and staff, we have introduced new health measures such as mandatory temperature screening and sanitization before entering the terminal building.

"Passengers arriving into Zimbabwe must produce a negative PCR result conducted within 48hours prior to travel. Those showing symptoms of COVID 19 will be tested at the airport as sufficient testing equipment is in place".

.She said CAAZ will continue with its mandate of developing aviation in Zimbabwe in a safe and sustainable manner.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 7838 cases of which 6303 have recovered while 228 people have succumbed to the diseases

Read the original article on 263Chat.

