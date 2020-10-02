Liberia: Foreign Ministry Terms As 'Disinformation Campaign,' Claims of Passport Sale

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has rebuffed as a "deliberate disinformation" widespread claims in the media suggesting that some former and current officials allegedly sold diplomatic passports to a Nigerian national appointed as Liberia's Honorary Consul General to Mexico.

Under the Liberian law, such a portfolio is not limited to only Liberian citizens. It can be bestowed at the discretion of the President of Liberia, once a credible individual has been duly screened by top officials of the Ministry of Foreign of Foreign Affairs, who are the 'technicians'.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Monrovia, acting Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh said the claims being made by the indicted former Director of Passport, Andrew Wonploe, and trumpeted by other persons on social media have so far lacked evidence.

He said the "disinformation" has the ability to cause embarrassment to the government and the entire country, so it was therefore important for Wonploe to utilize the courts where he can submit proof that he may have, and not seek to sway an investigation he should, instead, submit himself to.

Further trashing the allegation, Minister Fahnbulleh said that in the posting of honorary consuls, who "are not picked from the blue sky," receiving countries have to first agree after conducting their own independent vetting of individuals commissioned.

He said as an obligation to achieve its national interest through foreign policy objectives, the government of Liberia duly vetted Akintunde Ojo and communicated with the Mexican authorities on his appointment as Honorary Consul, contrary to claims of fraud.

It became of interest to the public that in recent days Wonploe began using social media to accuse some top government officials, including former Foreign Minister Gbezohngar Findley, of having sold diplomatic passports to Akin Ojo for the position of honorary consul.

Findley, now a senatorial candidate for Grand Bassa County in the December 8 race, called the allegation a political tool, and expressed his readiness to submit to investigation at any level at home or abroad.

Wonploe was arrested in July and charged with "economic sabotage, misapplication of entrusted property, and tampering with public records," after prosecutors linked him to an alleged passport scandal that "caused the government to lose more than US$25,000 in revenue."

This was based on an undercover investigation carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after top officials got a hint he was involved in fraudulent, corrupt acts that could hurt the integrity of the Liberian Passport and the image of the State, according to acting Minister Fahnbulleh.

From the unset, said Fahnbulleh, Wonploe's investigation was independently started by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the ministry could notify the United States Government, through its Embassy near Monrovia, on the situation, and asked it to help with the investigation.

"It was based on the covert internal review process, which discovered that something fishy was happening at the Passport Division of the Ministry," thus, "We acted by suspending the former director of passport indefinitely and turned him over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

"As we speak the matter is before the courts so we'll refrain from further commenting on that," the acting Foreign Minister said.

In the first phase of the case, the court dismissed the charges against Wonploe after his lawyer file the motion requesting the court to do so "because the State had failed to try the defendant."

However, the court ruled 'without prejudice' to the State, meaning the government can reawaken a criminal case against the suspect if it so desired. Interestingly, the court's ruling enabled the prosecutors to re-indict Wonploe shortly after the U.S. Government announced the Public Designation of him and his family, banning them from traveling to America for his "involvement" in "significant000 corruption."

Meanwhile, at the Wednesday press conference, the acting Foreign Minister urged Liberians to see it as a duty to country, to give out any factual information that links an official of government to the "sale" of diplomatic passport or other acts of corruption, and desist from spreading misinformation and disinformation in attempts to tarnish the image of the government and country for apparent political gains.

Also, Fahnbulleh wants the mainstream media to go beyond re-echoing the allegation and dig out and report the facts as their duty to the public, stressing "We have nothing to hide."

"If you have specific information as to who's involved in sale of Liberian passport, it is [our] patriotic responsibility to come forward and report that with facts rather than beginning to say things that are not factual," he said, " Whatever evidence Wonploe has he should utilize the courts."

The acting minister further said: "Anyone who engages in sale of passport is in violation of the law and such person should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law - Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports are privileges. Not rights. Determinations are made as to who is qualified to receive either category. These categories do not convey citizens to anyone. The Ordinary passport does. These privileges can be revoked, canceled, quashed when it is proven that they are being abused."

Currently, Liberia has 26 full diplomatic missions and does have the financial capacity to embassies in the over 190 countries of the world; it seems to have switched to sort of expanding diplomatic interest through the cultivation of consulates in other countries.

Minister Fahnbulleh said Liberia, being an original signatory to the Vietnam Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, an international framework that defines the framework for consular relations between sovereign states, signed by in 1963, makes country's diplomats to perform their duties "without fear of favour" but to pursue its foreign policy objectives and its diplomatic objectives. This, obviously, leads to for foreign direct investment to the benefit of Liberians, he added.

"This government, as a democratically elected and true representation of the Liberian State, formulates foreign policy objectives in the consonance with our national development plan anchored on the vision of Dr. George Manneh Weah, who's the chief foreign policy architect, has continued in the tradition of furthering its national interest through the conduct of its foreign policy in the international system.

The Administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf appointed 16 in Europe; 14 in Africa; one in Canada; 10 in Asia; one in South America; and five in the United States.

And honorary consuls appointed under George Weah suggests 8 in Europe, four in Africa; seven in Asia; none in Canada; two in South America; and none in the U.S.