Ethiopia: World Vision Ethiopia Donates 2.52 Million Birr Worth of Medical Supplies

1 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

World Vision Ethiopia has provided medical equipment and sanitary materials worth 2.52 million Birr to Addis Ababa Health Bureau to assist COVID-19 prevention and mitigation response effort.

The support was handed over to Addis Ababa Health Bureau yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yohannis Challa, Head of Addis Ababa Health Bureau said that the support of medical supplies and related materials critical for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Addis Ababa, where about 70 percent of the COVID-19 patients are living.

The donations are timely and relevant for our office at this time. "We ask World Vision to further continue supporting us with much more medical supplies for containing the spread of the pandemic at schools as they will be reopened in a couple of weeks," he added.

Edward Brown, World Vision Ethiopia National Director on his part appreciated the Federal Government of Ethiopia and Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau swift response to preventing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020."Though most of our operational sites are located in the rural area of the country,

Addis Ababa is our home, our town. We want to contribute to what the government is doing to keep children safe, to keep our neighbors safe. We will continue our support until there is no more case of COVID-19."

Since the advent of COVID-19 in March 2020, World Vision Ethiopia set forth comprehensive COVID-19 pandemic prevention and mitigation plan focusing on three pillars: prevention of transmission, strengthening health systems, promoting livelihoods of the most vulnerable children and communities as well as supporting children impacted by COVID-19 through education, child protection, food security, and livelihoods.

Over the past six months through World Vision Ethiopia's COVID-19 response and mitigation activities, more than one million people have benefited, with the majority of these being the most vulnerable children, pregnant and lactating mothers, and women.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

