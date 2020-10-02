Ethiopia: Kenya to Focus On China As Key Destination for Exports

1 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Kenya plans to focus on the Chinese market in order to boost its exports in the next few years, an official said on Monday.

Wilfred Marube, CEO, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) told Xinhua in Nairobi that China offers the greatest potential out of the country's current trading partners due to its huge population and large purchasing power.

"We will soon roll out an export market program for China," Marube said. The export agency said that it will build the capacity for Kenya firms to meet the requirement to access the Chinese market.

According to KEPROBA, Kenyan frozen avocados have been granted access to the Chinese market and a number of other products will soon qualify.

Marube added that in order to achieve success in its export drive, Kenya should concentrate on products that it has a competitive advantage.

"We are an agricultural-based economy and so most of our exports will initially be farm-based products such as coffee, tea, and horticulture," he noted.

He revealed that Kenya is also identifying other non-agricultural products that will appeal to Chinese consumers in order to diversify its product portfolio.

Marube observed that Kenya has also identified 21 other export destinations that can absorb Kenyan products.

He noted that in order to boost foreign exchange earnings, the country will add value to its exports.

"We are losing a lot of jobs and revenues by selling unprocessed commodities to the rest of the world," Marube said.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.