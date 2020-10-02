Liberian Kids Wish Pres. Weah Well On 54th Birthday - Pray for Nat'l Prosperity

Monrovia — Hundreds of Liberian children on Thursday did more than just singing the Happy Birthday song to their president, Dr. George Manneh Weah, who turned 54 on 1 October, by offering special prayers for the Liberian leader and the entire nation.

They asked the Almighty to bestow upon Liberia, sustainable peace and overall prosperity and also interceded for the Vice President of the Republic, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor and the Public Works Minister, Mobutu Nyenpan who both became unwell in recent time.

During the ceremony at the Forkay Klon Christian Fellowship (a 'family worship center built by the president) in Paynesville, the Liberian leader reciprocated the children's gesture towards him, others and the country by praying for them (the kids).

He believes that God will hear and answer their prayers and pour his abundant blessings upon Liberia and its people.

As on many occasions, the President acknowledged God's workings in his personal life, saying: "I am glad that the Almighty God has reached me this far."

The brief program included songs of praises to God and recitation of Bible voices by the kids. The decision to allow kids to offer prayers on his and others' behalf on his natal day was in honor of a revelation from a woman of God, according to the President.

Ordinary Liberians joined Mr. Weah's supporters and partisans to wish him well on his birthday at the church. At the same time, supporters from different localities, including motorcyclists in the ABC community area, queued outside the Church with banners depicting positive messages for the country and hailing the Government for the many development initiatives.

Some were chanting party and pro-government slogans.

The observance of the President's birthday extended to the Paynesville City Hall where thousands of well-wishers, colorfully dressed in Congress for Democratic Changeparty's regalia, eagerly awaited his arrival.

On the morning of his birthday, the President, as anticipated by much of the public, announced a reshuffle of his cabinet, affecting, among other institutions, the ministries of Commerce and Industry, National Defense, Information, and the Liberia Maritime Authority.