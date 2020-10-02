Gambia: President Barrow Appoints New Trade Minister

1 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Sections 71 (1) and 71 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia, has appointed Bakary Jammeh, Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia as Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment with effect from the 1st of October 2020.

Consequently, President Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 162 (2) of the Constitution appoints Buah Saidy, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs as Governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia, also with effect from 1st October 2020.

