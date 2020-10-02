Ethiopia: Artificial Intelligence Center, 5 Institutions Sign MOU

1 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The recently inaugurated Artificial Intelligence Center has signed Memorandums of Understanding with five institutions to cooperate on artificial intelligence products and services developments in their respective sectors.

The Memorandums of Understanding were signed with Zewditu Memorial Hospital, Addis Ababa Institute of Technology, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, National Meteorology Agency, and Oromia Cooperative Bank.

The agreement mainly calls for cooperation in artificial intelligence research, products development and services delivery, it was learned.

The country through the center will enhance the health, education, agriculture, transport sectors as well as public protection and safety with AI products and services.

Artificial Intelligence Center Director-General, Worku Gachena on the occasion said the memorandums help the center to collaborate with the signatory partners in health, education, finance and meteorology.

He stated that the center is committed to collaborate with public and private sectors and become center of excellence.

The director-general added that it will create conducive environment for startup entities and become a national data center as well.

