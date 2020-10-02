Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Several Appointments in Government

Monrovia — The President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made appointments in government affecting several ministries and agencies.

Those appointed with immediate effect and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable are Prince K. Vincent, Deputy Minister for Operations at the Ministry of National Defense.

At the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Madam Mawine G. Diggs becomes the new Minister while Madam Debra Nebo was named Deputy Minister for Small Business.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs get Madam Comfort Sawyer as Deputy Minister for Administration and Mr. Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee goes to the Ministry of Education as Assistant Minister for Student Personnel Services

Appointed at the Ministry of Labor was Madam Hannah Macaulay Karbo as Deputy Minister Manpower Development and at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia Madam Jane Macculay becomes the new Director General.

Veteran journalist Ledgerhood Julius Rennie was named Minister, at the ministry of Information replacing Eugene Lenn Nagbe, who goes to the Liberia Maritime Authority as Commissioner.

Stepping in for Ledgerhood Rennie at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) is Madam Estella Liberty-Kemoh as Director General, while at the National Security Agency, Madam Binta Nah Jalloh takes over as Deputy Director for VIP.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will have Mr. Marcus Zehyoue as its new Director General and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) gets Atty. George H. Dahn as Commissioner.

Former Commerce Minister Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh takes over at the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) as Executive Director.

At the Juvenile Court of Montserrado County, Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson becomes the Judge.