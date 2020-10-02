Gambia Registers One New Covid-19 Related Death, Five New Cases

1 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths confirmed in the country to one hundred and thirteen.

This is the 158th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Gambia, on 16th March 2020.

The new deceased case was a 95-year-old known COVID-19 patient who was on oxygen support for about two weeks, with an underlying comorbid condition.

On the same day, the Gambia registered five new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand, five hundred and eighty-four. The newly confirmed cases represent a 3.9% positivity test rate, with the median age of the new cases at 40 years.

The Gambia currently has thirty-nine people in quarantine with one thousand, two hundred and fifty-five active cases and one hundred and thirteen COVID-19 related deaths.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said out of one hundred and twenty-nine laboratory test results received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab., four returned undetermined; and fifty-five new COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged during the last 48 hours. Njai said thirty-three new cases have recently been taken into quarantine.

"The newly quarantined cases are Gambian children who recently returned from Senegal," he said. He said the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home, pending the manifestation of the symptoms of the disease.

