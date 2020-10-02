Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Al-Shabaab has claimed credit for a bomb attack carried out by a female suicide bomber in Mogadishu on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab said the blast left a senior spy boss and two of his security guards dead, a claim that neither denied nor confirmed by the Somali government.

The explosion took place in the Black Sea area and was targeted undercover agents at a security checkpoint, according to sources.

The attack comes as police step up security measures in the city which sees a decrease in blasts by Al-Shabaab in recent months.