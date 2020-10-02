Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

1 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab has claimed credit for a bomb attack carried out by a female suicide bomber in Mogadishu on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab said the blast left a senior spy boss and two of his security guards dead, a claim that neither denied nor confirmed by the Somali government.

The explosion took place in the Black Sea area and was targeted undercover agents at a security checkpoint, according to sources.

The attack comes as police step up security measures in the city which sees a decrease in blasts by Al-Shabaab in recent months.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.