Ethiopia: Nat'l Transport & Logistics Policies, Non-Motorized Transport Strategy Launched

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Transport has launched a National Transport Policy, a National Logistics Policy, and a Non-Motorized Transport Strategy in the presence of high level government officials.

At the launching ceremony of the policies and strategy today, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said the policies and strategy would enable the transport sector to play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The National Transport Policy covers road, air, rail, and sea transport infrastructures and services as well as the overall human development and logistics system handled by the modes of transport, it was learned.

The National Logistics Policy has been prepared with the aim of transforming the sector's leadership and institutional alignment for effective and quality service delivery, improved private sector involvement in the expansion and building of key infrastructures, enhanced sectoral competitiveness and provision of opportunities for job creation, the minster stated.

The Non-Motorised Transport Strategy aims at offering basic and affordable mobility, access to public transport, and health benefits.

The strategy would enable to improve the convenience, comfort, and safety of walking and cycling that reduces the demand for travel by personal motor vehicles, helping to alleviate the traffic challenges many cities are facing.

Despite the high level of reliance on non-motorized transport in Ethiopia, many streets are not designed for people to walk or cycle, she noted, adding the non-motorized transport models can play a fundamental and unique role in the efficiency of transport systems, providing affordable, low-carbon travel option.