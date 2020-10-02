Ethiopia: Nat'l Transport & Logistics Policies, Non-Motorized Transport Strategy Launched

1 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Transport has launched a National Transport Policy, a National Logistics Policy, and a Non-Motorized Transport Strategy in the presence of high level government officials.

At the launching ceremony of the policies and strategy today, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said the policies and strategy would enable the transport sector to play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The National Transport Policy covers road, air, rail, and sea transport infrastructures and services as well as the overall human development and logistics system handled by the modes of transport, it was learned.

The National Logistics Policy has been prepared with the aim of transforming the sector's leadership and institutional alignment for effective and quality service delivery, improved private sector involvement in the expansion and building of key infrastructures, enhanced sectoral competitiveness and provision of opportunities for job creation, the minster stated.

The Non-Motorised Transport Strategy aims at offering basic and affordable mobility, access to public transport, and health benefits.

The strategy would enable to improve the convenience, comfort, and safety of walking and cycling that reduces the demand for travel by personal motor vehicles, helping to alleviate the traffic challenges many cities are facing.

Despite the high level of reliance on non-motorized transport in Ethiopia, many streets are not designed for people to walk or cycle, she noted, adding the non-motorized transport models can play a fundamental and unique role in the efficiency of transport systems, providing affordable, low-carbon travel option.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.