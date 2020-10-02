Liberia Gets Us$9.5m for Climate Resilience

Monrovia — The Adaptation Fund Board on September 30 approved US$9,592,082 for the implementation of Liberia's proposal to build climate resilience in the cocoa and rice sectors in the West African country.

The Adaptation Fund is an international fund that finances projects and programs to help developing countries adapt to the harmful effects of climate change.

It is setup under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The "Building Climate Resilience in Liberia's Cocoa and Rice Sectors" Project, which was advanced by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and approved by the Adaptation Fund aims to address key climate vulnerabilities in agriculture and water resources management in the rice and cocoa value chain, and hence contribute to immediate and longer-term development and resilience needs of poor vulnerable smallholder farmers in Liberia.

According to a release from the EPA, the project was done in three components, including climate-proofed agricultural production and post-harvest combined with livelihood diversification, climate resilient rural transportation and water infrastructure and institutional capacity building and policy engagement.

The board has also requested the secretariat to draft an agreement with IFAD as the multilateral implementing entity for the project.

EPA acting Executive Director, Randall M. Dobayou, has lauded Adaptation Fund Board for the approval of the Building Climate Resilience in Liberia's Cocoa and Rice Sectors Project which, according to him, would bring some relief to the agricultural sector amidst the impacts of climate change that is negatively affecting the sector.