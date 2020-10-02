Liberia Gets Us$9.5m for Climate Resilience

1 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Adaptation Fund Board on September 30 approved US$9,592,082 for the implementation of Liberia's proposal to build climate resilience in the cocoa and rice sectors in the West African country.

The Adaptation Fund is an international fund that finances projects and programs to help developing countries adapt to the harmful effects of climate change.

It is setup under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The "Building Climate Resilience in Liberia's Cocoa and Rice Sectors" Project, which was advanced by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and approved by the Adaptation Fund aims to address key climate vulnerabilities in agriculture and water resources management in the rice and cocoa value chain, and hence contribute to immediate and longer-term development and resilience needs of poor vulnerable smallholder farmers in Liberia.

According to a release from the EPA, the project was done in three components, including climate-proofed agricultural production and post-harvest combined with livelihood diversification, climate resilient rural transportation and water infrastructure and institutional capacity building and policy engagement.

The board has also requested the secretariat to draft an agreement with IFAD as the multilateral implementing entity for the project.

EPA acting Executive Director, Randall M. Dobayou, has lauded Adaptation Fund Board for the approval of the Building Climate Resilience in Liberia's Cocoa and Rice Sectors Project which, according to him, would bring some relief to the agricultural sector amidst the impacts of climate change that is negatively affecting the sector.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.