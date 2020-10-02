Liberia: "Let There Be Light" - Weah Turns On Streetlights At Elwa Junction On 54th Birthday

Paynesville — Many say there could be no bigger surprise from President George Manneh Weah to the people on his 54th birth anniversary than switching on streetlights at the ELWA Junction, in Paynesville, to mark the beginning of the actualization of the Monrovia Consolidated Streetlight Project.

Otherwise known as the Special Presidential Streetlight Project, initiated by His Excellency the President, the US$2.3 million undertaking is being implemented by the Ministry of Public Works with technical support from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Its implementation is phased into three lots: the first would be visible from ELWA Junction to Vamoma House in Sinkor (which has just begun); the second from Vamoma House to Broad Street-Ducor; and, then, the third would run from Johnson Street to St. Paul Bridge, according to officials of the Ministry of Public Works.

Amid cheers from a mammoth crowd who witnessed the inauguration of the streetlight project, President Weah disclosed that he has approved the payment of US$2 million to LEC to procure transformers to provide affordable power supply to 80 communities in Monrovia and its environs.

The transformers will be in the country in December, he added, as jubilation by the crowd intensified.

"Let there be light," the President then declared, as the ELWA streetlights were turned on, automatically ushering in an exceptional night-time beauty of a spot deemed the 'face' of the nation's capital due to its strategic location from the country's international airport.

"When I took over as president, I told you I'd speak more through my actions; today is another example. As we provide streetlights, let me inform all Liberians that I am working hard with LEC to provide transformers."

The President said he was grateful to God to dedicate the lighting project on his birthday.

The Ministry of Public works says the lights will bring back the beauty of the capital, Monrovia, improve safety and security of residents, increase visibility of drivers and pedestrians, and commercial actives during night hours.