Liberia: High Court Reserves Ruling in CDC Appeal Case

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved ruling in an appeal case filed by the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) against the National Election Commission (NEC) decision to recognize Senator H. Dan Morais as the candidate to contest on the Coalition of parties' ticket in Maryland County.

Morias is representing the National Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), which also groups the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP), in the pending midterm senatorial election slated for December 8, 2020.

CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu's complaint against Sen. Morias resulted from the decision by NEC that the Coalition should not have conducted any Primary for the senatorial seat in Maryland County based on Article 7(g) and Article 30 of the Coalition's framework agreement.

The agreement and its addendum, according to NEC, give NPP the right to nominate the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) senatorial candidate for Maryland County since it is the NPP that currently occupies the seat.

The NEC, in its ruling in the case, earlier said the Coalition violated the right of Senator Morais when it denied him the exclusive right as an incumbent senator to contest the pending December 8 senatorial by-elections.

Article 7(g) of the framework document states that: "Parties of the Coalition which have seats in the Legislature shall reserve the right of nomination to the seat.

And in constituencies where there is no candidate of the Coalition, the candidates that provide the best option for victory shall be considered as the Coalition's nominees."

It is based on this clause of the CDC's framework agreement that NEC ruled that Sen. Morais and all other incumbent Senators who desire to contest in the pending election have automatic right to first preference.

Following arguments by lawyers representing the both parties, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor reserved ruling to be rendered before the end of October 2020.

It was a heated argument between the lawyers of both parties,, with the lawyer representing candidate James Baney claiming that his client is the chosen candidate and the "face of the people."

The lawyer of the CDC through its chairman is arguing that the NEC does not have the legal authority to declare rights or entertain and hear a petition for declaratory judgment.

Such authority, Morlu believes, falls under the purview of a court of records, not the NEC.

The party also argued that its Governing Council, the highest decision-making body of the Coalition, convened on February 29, 2020, agreed on and adopted certain policy guidelines for the conduct of the primaries for the midterm senatorial election, which effectively overrule Article 7(g) and other agreements in the framework on the matter.

But Dan Marais' lawyer disagrees on grounds that his client is "the face of Maryland County."

He, therefore, asked the court to dismiss the appeal and deny James Baney from contesting the senatorial elections.

The coalition chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, filed the appeal against the National Election Commission's decision to recognize Senator H. Dan Morais as the candidate to contest on the Coalition's ticket in Maryland County, representing the NPP for the pending midterm senatorial election for December 8, 2020.

And this appeal was filed one month ago.

The Justices reserved ruling into the appeal of the ruling coalition that groups the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP).

In reference to the facts derived from the framework agreement that brought together the National Patriotic Party, the Liberian People Democratic Party and the Congress for Democratic Change into the now ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, Sen. Morais and all other incumbent lawmakers who desire to contest an impending election have automatic right to become candidates for the ensuing election," said Barsee Kpangba in a ruling on behalf of NEC Board of Commissioners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sen. Morais, in his petition to NEC, argued that the current framework gives the right to the individual political party in the coalition to decide their candidate, more so when there is already an incumbent with whom they can work.

Two by-elections were decided by the respondent Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for the Senate seat in Montserrado County, where the Congress for Democratic Change of President Weah should nominate a candidate because the seat is occupied by his party, the senator said to the NEC in July

Morlu, in his appeal, has contended that Sen. Morias is not entitled to benefit from the Coalition Agreement due to his alleged failure to support the Coalition during the 2017 Presidential and General election.