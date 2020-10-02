Liberia: 'We'll Hear All Elections Cases Before December Senatorial Poll' - Chief Justice

1 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Comfort M. Johnson

MONROVIA Oct. 1 (LINA) - The Supreme Court Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor has said that the Court will hear all election-related cases before the Mid-Term Senatorial poll on December 8, 2020.

"This is a special sitting session at the Supreme Court, not too long ago the Court adjourned its March Term," the Chief Justice said, adding that the Court will only give opinions on cases about the upcoming elections, while the Justices are on break.

"We are prepared and will like to assure the public that this court will always be the court that will decide cases based on what it sees and what the law and facts are applicable," Chief Justice Korkpor noted.

"Those of us here are with independent minds; we are not for any political party," Justice Korkpor indicated.

The Chief Justice asserted that Justices at the Supreme Court are more concerned of their role, being the court of last resort, so we will hear all election-related cases, pointing out that the court wants to assure the public that "we will do the right thing."

Korkpor indicated that regardless of the break and due to the pending Senatorial election on December 8, 2020, the High Court will still hear cases coming from the polls because they are critical to the peace of the country.

The Chief Justice noted that he has communicated with Justice Jamesetta Wolokollie, who is on medical leave, to come help because of the many election-related cases that could be coming to this honorable court while on break.

He pointed out that "as you may be aware last week Friday, the Collaborating Political Parties filed a writ of mandamus, which is still pending before us."

He further stated that the Senatorial elections which should have taken place October 8, 2020 has been changed to December 8, 2020, therefore the Court will remain open during and after the election to hear disputes that may emerge.

He called on lawyers not to have fear, noting that if lawyers are to judge the court, it should be from a standpoint rather than assumption.

Meanwhile, last Friday the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) filed a Writ of Mandamus before the Supreme Court, praying the High Court to instruct the National Elections Commission to, among other concerns, clean up the Voter Roll before the December election.

The CPP includes the Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberia Party (ALP).

In their joint petition, they said, "cleaning the Voter's Roll will clothe the process with credibility, accountability and fairness and is in furtherance of Chapter 1, Article 1 of the 1986 Constitution.

The petition is currently before Justice-in-Chamber of the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

