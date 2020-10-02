Southern Africa: Cosafa Cup Cancelled

1 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Cosafa Cup has become another casualty of Covid-19 after it was cancelled on Thursday.

Namibia Football Association acting secretary-general Franco Cosmos on Thursday confirmed the news to the Namibia Football Association's website, nfa.org.na

"The Cosafa Cup was supposed to take place in early October, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it has been cancelled. So now we will go to South Africa for our friendly against Bafana and then come back home to prepare for the Afcon qualifiers in November," he said.

The Cosafa Cup had been scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa from 2 to 17 October, and was still being planned earlier this week before Thursday's cancellation.

The Cosafa Cup has built up a proud reputation as one of Africa's leading football tournaments since it was launched in 1997.

It took place uninterrupted for the first 13 years till 2009, before being cancelled from 2010 to 2012. It resumed in 2013, only to be cancelled in 2014 again, but since 2015 it has been held for the past five years.

The competition also provided the setting for one of the Brave Warriors' biggest accomplishments, when they lifted the trophy in 2015 after beating Mozambique 2-0 in the final.

The South African Football Association, meanwhile, confirmed on Wednesday night that the international friendly against Namibia will take place following authorisation from the relevant stakeholders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cosmos said that the match will take place in Rustenburg on Thursday, 8 October, while the Brave Warriors will charter a flight to South Africa two days earlier.

"We got confirmation for the friendly last night. South Africa was closed and opens today for international travel and it was always dependent on the necessary approvals," he said.

Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria had 34 players in camp this week, but will reduce the squad before announcing his travelling team.

"I will announce my final team on Monday before we travel to South Africa on Tuesday. The boys are making it tough for me - they are pushing and hungry to play, so I have to be patient and fair to them as well," he said.

