Namibia: Affirmative Repositioning Movement's Pau Pau to Contest Oshakati West

1 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Affirmative Repositioning movement activist Paulus Kathanga has confirmed he will be a candidate in the Oshakati West constituency regional election.

Kathanga, who is well known as 'Pau Pau', will run as an independent candidate in the election to choose a regional councillor who will be representing the constituency in the Oshana Regional Council.

Kathanga is among a host of young people the AR movement intends to field in the upcoming regional and local authority council elections in November.

He will face Swapo Party candidate Aram Martin (62), who has previously served as a regional councillor and member of the National Council.

The Namibian understands Martin and Kathanga are the only candidates nominated in the Oshakati West constituency at the moment and that other political parties might not field candidates.

Kathanga, who was recently made AR's head of elections, told The Namibian on Thursday he would release his manifesto in due course.

The AR movement has already been registered to take part in the municipal elections in three major local authorities - Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Walvis Bay urban constituency regional councillor Knowledge Iipinge has also confirmed that he will again be an independent candidate in the constituency in the November elections.

