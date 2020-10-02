Namibia: NTA Gets Acting Chief

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has appointed one of its current board members, Cornelis Beuke, to serve as its acting chief executive officer.

His appointment takes effect from 1 October.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NTA's board chairperson, Amon Ngavetene, said Beuke would not serve in the position for more than four weeks, in line with good corporate governance policies.

Ngavetene said the board was taking into account perceptions that it is not good practice for a board member to take up executive responsibilities. "The board wishes to emphasise that it does not anticipate Beuke to serve in this capacity for a period longer than four weeks," he stated.

Ngavetene added this will allow the board, in concert with the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, ample opportunity to identify another suitable candidate who can serve as chief executive of the NTA on an interim basis.

In the meantime, a comprehensive search process will be under way to identify and select the next chief executive officer of the NTA.