Namibia: NTA Gets Acting Chief

1 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has appointed one of its current board members, Cornelis Beuke, to serve as its acting chief executive officer.

His appointment takes effect from 1 October.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NTA's board chairperson, Amon Ngavetene, said Beuke would not serve in the position for more than four weeks, in line with good corporate governance policies.

Ngavetene said the board was taking into account perceptions that it is not good practice for a board member to take up executive responsibilities. "The board wishes to emphasise that it does not anticipate Beuke to serve in this capacity for a period longer than four weeks," he stated.

Ngavetene added this will allow the board, in concert with the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, ample opportunity to identify another suitable candidate who can serve as chief executive of the NTA on an interim basis.

In the meantime, a comprehensive search process will be under way to identify and select the next chief executive officer of the NTA.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.