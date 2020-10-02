Namibia: New Boards for Nampower, Airports Company

1 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste has appointed new boards of directors for the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) and Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

The new NamPower board, which is set to be in place from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2023, consists of economist Daniel Motinga as chairperson, Martha Mbombo (deputy chairperson), Evat Kandongo, Silke Hornung, Clive Kavendjii and Dertlof von Oertzon.

The new NAC board is comprised of businessman Leake Hangala, former chief executive officer of NamPower, as chairperson, Irene Visser (deputy chairperson), Rudolph Rittmann, Mathew //Gowaseb and Elize Peterson.

The term of office of the new NAC board will be from 1 October 2020 until 30 November 2023.

Jooste stressed that the boards should at all times act honestly and exercise a reasonable degree of care and diligence in the performance of their functions.

He also called on the board members to not use their positions for personal gain.

