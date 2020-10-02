Botswana: BTTA Tourney Successful

Gaborone — Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has described this year's Independence Grand Finale as success given the number of participating players and prizes.

In an interview after the tournament, BTTA competitions director, Kabo Mosarwe, said the event was sponsored by Phoenix Assurance Group Botswana to the tune of P70 000.

Stag International provided equipment that included competition tables, court surrounds, balls, score boards as well as nets while Leanon Media and Communication live streamed the competition.

However, he indicated that though they had a successful event, they encountered a few glitches such as securing a venue, something that he attributed to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosarwe also indicated that lack of spectators also affected the tournament, saying 'some players perform well under a cheering crowd'.

He said they were also unable to play doubles and mixed doubles, which usually improved the standard of the tournament.

The tournament featured 120 players from different clubs and individuals playing in both men and women's categories.

Kicking off the competition were men in group matches and men's last 32 and 16 in knockout matches followed.

The games started off at 8am, with men's group matches.

On one hand, organisers had to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to, hence having games with no spectators.

Women were only allowed in the venue at 12 noon while men who failed to qualify for top eight had to vacate the venue immediately.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the men's category, Boago Malobela of Smash Maniacs won 4-1 against Kennete Santudu of Nhabe in the finals, walking away with P6 000.

Joseph Kgatlampane, Thobo Matlhatsi and Santudu then faced each other in round robin match and winner had to face Malobela.

Santudu won against the three and faced Malobela for the life changing award of P25 000.

However, Malobela beat Santudu 3-1 but it appeared he did not meet the requirements set to get ultimate prize of P25 000.In the Women's category, Boitshwarelo Butale of Smash Maniacs and Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe went head to head for the P6 000 champion prize and P25 000 for life changing award.

Rebatenne then emerged victorious, winning 4-0 and walked away with a total sum of P31 000. She indicated in an interview that she lost to Butale in the finals last year.

Therefore, Rebatenne said she did not allow COVID-19 to disturb her preparation for the tournament because she had her eyes on the champion prize and the life changing award which she believed motivated her to work hard.

Other prizes for different stages in both categories included P700 in quarter finals, P1 600 for semifinals, P3 000 for runners up and P6 000 for champions.

Source : BOPA