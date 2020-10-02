Botswana: BTTA Tourney Successful

1 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has described this year's Independence Grand Finale as success given the number of participating players and prizes.

In an interview after the tournament, BTTA competitions director, Kabo Mosarwe, said the event was sponsored by Phoenix Assurance Group Botswana to the tune of P70 000.

Stag International provided equipment that included competition tables, court surrounds, balls, score boards as well as nets while Leanon Media and Communication live streamed the competition.

However, he indicated that though they had a successful event, they encountered a few glitches such as securing a venue, something that he attributed to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosarwe also indicated that lack of spectators also affected the tournament, saying 'some players perform well under a cheering crowd'.

He said they were also unable to play doubles and mixed doubles, which usually improved the standard of the tournament.

The tournament featured 120 players from different clubs and individuals playing in both men and women's categories.

Kicking off the competition were men in group matches and men's last 32 and 16 in knockout matches followed.

The games started off at 8am, with men's group matches.

On one hand, organisers had to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to, hence having games with no spectators.

Women were only allowed in the venue at 12 noon while men who failed to qualify for top eight had to vacate the venue immediately.

In the men's category, Boago Malobela of Smash Maniacs won 4-1 against Kennete Santudu of Nhabe in the finals, walking away with P6 000.

Joseph Kgatlampane, Thobo Matlhatsi and Santudu then faced each other in round robin match and winner had to face Malobela.

Santudu won against the three and faced Malobela for the life changing award of P25 000.

However, Malobela beat Santudu 3-1 but it appeared he did not meet the requirements set to get ultimate prize of P25 000.In the Women's category, Boitshwarelo Butale of Smash Maniacs and Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe went head to head for the P6 000 champion prize and P25 000 for life changing award.

Rebatenne then emerged victorious, winning 4-0 and walked away with a total sum of P31 000. She indicated in an interview that she lost to Butale in the finals last year.

Therefore, Rebatenne said she did not allow COVID-19 to disturb her preparation for the tournament because she had her eyes on the champion prize and the life changing award which she believed motivated her to work hard.

Other prizes for different stages in both categories included P700 in quarter finals, P1 600 for semifinals, P3 000 for runners up and P6 000 for champions.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.