Nigeria: Buhari's Lieutenants Are Nigeria's Problem - PDP

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, on Wednesday, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not the problem of Nigeria, but his lieutenants.

Nwebonyi, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki on the state of the nation, stressed that the country was gradually becoming a failed state, if nothing drastic was done to stern the tide of corruption, insecurity and unemployment bedevilling the country.

The Chairman lamented over the increasing wave of insecurity, food scarcity, youth restiveness, unemployment and diversion of public funds into private accounts.

He added that if the issue of management of resources and leadership was properly addressed, Nigeria would regain its lost glory.

According to him, Nigeria was still performing below expectations, considering the dreams and aspirations of the country's founding fathers.

He said: "We have not started vis-a-vis the aspirations of our founding fathers. Insecurity is on the rise, scarcity of food is on the increase. Unemployment and poverty are also on the rise.

"It is our duty to reshape this country. A nation that will provide jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

"We are moving to a failed nation, but we have not got there. President Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria, but his lieutenants.

"We need a leader who is fit, competent. Ruwanda, Ghana are now above Nigeria. Nigeria is now the most underdeveloped nation in terms of the utilisation of its natural endowments to prosper her people."

VANGUARD