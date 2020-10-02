Botswana: Officials Put Down Roaming Elephant

Molepolole — An elephant, which has been roaming around Ramotimane hills in Masugankwe ward near Molepolole for two days was killed on Tuesday.

Kweneng District Regional Wildlife Officer, Ms Mercy Munyadzwe, confirmed that the elephant was killed after wildlife officials sought assistance from Botswana Police who roped in Botswana Police Air Support .

It was located at Kurwe cattlepost.

She said the elephant resisted to move away from human settlements around Molepolole hence the decision to kill it.

Ms Munyadzwe appreciated the support they got from farming community in the area through tracking the elephant.

" I am happy that we finally manage to arrest the situation since the animal was a great danger to the public", said Ms Munyadzwe.

Source : BOPA