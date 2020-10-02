Malawi: Watch Out! Mutharika Is Suicide Bomber Ready to Blow Himself Off With DPP

1 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
opinion By Mike Fiko

If Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members don't know, their agile leader, Peter Mutharika, is now a political suicide bomber poised to blow himself and the party off.

Look here, since he fell from grace and found comfort in Mangochi, Mutharika has been making questionable and silly decisions that, in all intents and purposes, are hammering DPP on its knees.

DPP, where is stands now, needs to rebrand--it has to shed off its old skin and put on a fresh one that would, easily, resonate with the demands of Malawians.

Unfortunately, Mutharika has been quite good at coming up with decisions that militates every effort of rebranding the party.

It was a shock of the century, for instance, to note that Mutharika resurrected a political zombie, Brown Mpinganjira, to be the face of DPP today.

Mpinganjira was politically rejected long time ago and, over the years, he has been hoping from one party to prophets and back--searching for survival.

To imagine that, in this age of Saulos Chilima, one would resurrect Mpinganjira and make him the face of a party that needs rebranding is quite a historical joke.

Not only that.

The party needs new and young faces to connect with demands of the modern electorates.

DPP has fresh faces in energetic politicians within its ranks and file and those sympathisers not on the frontline politics ready to step up and lead.

It's pathetic that, from his bomb-manufacturing hollow in Nyekhwe Palace in Mangochi - or does his retirement home have another name - he is busy making decisions to frustrate these youthful and energetic politicians who have progressive ideas to lead the party into new heights.

The classic case, of course, is the games Mutharika is playing with Nankhumwa.

For all his flaws, Nankhumwa is humble, meek and can easily connect with every Malawian. He is the face that Mutharika must be promoting to lead the party.

Unfortunately, Mutharika has sworn to do anything to destroy Nankhumwa and keep him far from the party's leadership. All Mutharika needs are faces of the same old guards who have done everything to bring DPP to its knees.

But for how long will Mutharika frustrate DPP future?

As reasoned already, he is, officially, a political suicide bomber who wants to blow himself together with the party. It's up to progressive minds in the party to stand before he hits the red button.

