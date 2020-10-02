Southern Africa: Malawi a Shining Example to SADC Countries - Mnangagwa

Harare — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on SADC countries to learn from Malawi for conducting a peaceful, transparent and credible presidential fresh elections without international foreign observers.

Mnangagwa made the call Wednesday in Harare during a state banquet he hosted for his Malawian counterpart, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at State House on his two-day official visit to Zimbabwe.

"Let me congratulate Malawi, for the first time for a country in our region possibly on our continent for conducting elections without international observers even from our region, but they were successful, peaceful, credible elections," he said.

Mnangagwa then said his government will continue promoting democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism by fostering peace and harmony among the people in his country.

On his part, President Chakwera said his visits to neighboring countries is aimed at promoting bilateral relations and promoting economic activities that these countries have had more especially though agriculture.

"I am looking forward to seeing Zimbabwean business investors venture into partnerships with their Malawian counterparts and take advantage of numerous business opportunities that will be created by African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement," he said.

Malawi and Zimbabwe share common values, history, language, and culture. They were one country under Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasalan