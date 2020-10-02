Malawi: Committee Wants State House Budget Increased By K2bn

30 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Parliament's Public Appointments and Commissions, Statutory Corporation and State Enterprises budget cluster committee has recommended an additional K2.4 billion budget allocation to the State Residences.

Presenting the committee's report in Parliament, chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said the committee noted that the K5.5 billion allocation to State Residences may be inadequate, considering that last year; State Residences spent K15.5 billion despite an initial allocation of K7.4 billion.

Chitsulo said the State Residences require an additional K2.4 billion for capital expenditure.

The committee also proposed K150 million allocation to Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) for the implementation of the Access to Information and Gender Equality Acts.

Additionally, the committee recommended an additional K4.6 billion budget to the Office of President and Cabinet 9OPC).

"The cluster was worried with the pressure exerted on the budget by the large number of principal secretaries (PSs) deployed for special duties in the OPC. This alone requires an additional K550 million for salaries and benefits for the 11 principal secretaries," she said.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

