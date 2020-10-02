Malawi: Boxing Returns November 1

30 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Boxing lovers in the country especially the central region will witness a return of boxing bouts on 1st November at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe; seven months from when sporting activities were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-title bout on this day will involve challenger Alexander "The Cage" Likande and Salim "The Destroyer" Chazama and has been organised by Keba Boxing Promotions.

Likande turned professional three years ago and says he is ready to show Chazama his prowess in the game.

"I decided to challenge Chazama because he is one boxer who can give me a good fight. I don't fear those who consider themselves established in the sport.

"Chazama has a mountain to climb in as far as this bout is concerned. My preparations are going on smoothly. Chazama should know he will be fighting a much improved Likande," charged the challenger on a local radio station.

Recently, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board got a huge boost when government pledged to purchase boxing rings in a meeting it had with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, in Lilongwe.

For a number of years, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board has been lamenting lack of boxing rings.

The board has been advocating for a standard ring for each of the cities in the three regions of the country and the minister assured the board that government would purchase the rings.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.