Namibia: Windhoek Faces N$400m Shortfall

THE City of Windhoek will run into serious financial trouble if it does not curb its expenses soon.

The municipality recorded a shortage N$400 million in the 2018/19 financial year, the city's finance manager, Samuel Mutonga, revealed in a performance report by the city's chief executive officer, Robert Kahimise, this week.

Mutonga said the city has managed to reduce its deficit from N$654 million in 2018/19 to N$400 million 2019/20.

He said a resolution was taken during the 2018/19 financial year to put vacancies, which were not in the process of being filled, on hold as a cost-cutting measure.

Mutonga said the city's total expenditure was below budget in the same period due to savings realised from salaries, and NamPower and NamWater accounts, contributing favourably to the financial year's result.

The most notable departmental variances for the 12 months are a shortfall of N$133 million in income in the electricity department, Mutonga said.

He said the infrastructure, water and technical services department exceeded revenue by N$89 million, mainly due to domestic consumption contributions of N$52 million.

"The net organisational salary savings as at 30 June 2019 were N$196 million, due largely to staff vacancies," he said.

Mutonga said to keep the deficit in check, the city has introduced long-term financial plans, which include the implementation of effective leave-entitlement management, which saw the application of forced leave by employees whose leave days exceed 130 days.

He said the city needs to make significant strides in fostering a culture of discipline around expenditure by investing in the continuous upskilling of staff and rigorously implementing international public sector accounting standard requirements, as well as engaging staff on the current state of the city's finances.

The city's current situation is due to non-commercial decisions taken, including the use of public-private partnerships (PPPs), which reduced its ability to maximise its main source of income from land sales, he said.

He said: "For the 12 months ending 30 June 2019, a debt collection rate of 98% was recorded, but the City's cash flow still remains a challenge that requires creativity, cooperation and political will from the executive and senior management teams, as well as our political partners."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerted efforts are needed by way of targeted stakeholder engagements to seek various partnerships and funding to help sustain the City's service-delivery mandate, Mutonga said.

"Finally, it is anticipated that the year will be particularly demanding as all capital projects will need external funding, which has not been forthcoming due to internal cash-flow challenges.

"Currently, internal funding of capital projects is tied to land sales, which is also not forthcoming. However . . . the City will endeavour to implement a turnaround strategy for the current financial state," he said.

Mutonga said the city received a total of N$62 million in grants of which 66% was received from the Road Fund Administration and the rest from central government.

"The amounts owed by the government for services provided increased by 56%, from N$34 million (2017/18) to N$53 (2018/19) million, while total accounts receivable increased by 13%.

"Council at the end of 2018 approved a write-off of debts amounting to N$200 million of which N$100 million was effected on 30 June 2018, with the rest being effected at the beginning of the 2019 financial year. Generally, accounts receivable have been consistent on an upward trajectory . . . " he said.

*This article has been updated.