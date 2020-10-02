Namibia: Radio Presenter Runs for Office

Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Omurari Radio sport presenter Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo will stand as Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate for the Katutura Central constituency in the upcoming regional council elections.

Katjaimo yesterday told New Era it had not been an easy decision to make, but he believed he had made the right one, and he would be a voice of the voiceless for Katutura residents if elected.

"It has not been an easy decision to make - but yes, I will stand as a candidate in the upcoming elections. I will soon tender my resignation with NBC. I believe the time is now," said Katjaimo.

Katjaimo, who has been at the national broadcaster for nearly 16 years, says his journalism background and experience will be able to complement his political career.

Katjaimo will be contesting against Nudo's Spire Ngangane, and independent candidates Ravandeka Kaurivi and Edison Uapingene, among many others.

The constituency has long been a Swapo stronghold.

Swapo was by yesterday expected to name its candidate.

Ambrosius Kandjii is the current councillor.

Katjaimo said the constituency is faced by many challenges such as youth unemployment, violence, drug and alcohol abuse, issues he said he will help address.

He said he will soon come up with a youth-focused election manifesto that he will present to electorates.

Katjaimo, who is also the owner of the Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo (VRK) Sports Management Academy, said as a sport person, once elected, he will set up mini sports tournaments during weekends around the constituency to help shift the focus of the youth from drugs and alcohol.

If elected, Katjaimo will follow in the footsteps of former NBC journalist Modestus Amutse, who is now Swapo Party MP in the National Assembly, as well as former New Era reporter Engel Nawatiseb, who was until early this year the deputy minister of information.

