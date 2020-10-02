Namibia: Woman Arrested Over Kidnapping

30 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A WOMAN who allegedly kidnapped a two-month-old baby in Windhoek's Goreangab settlement was arrested on Monday.

The 24-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the alleged kidnapping took place at about 09h00 on Monday.

"The mother, who is also 24 years old, went to fetch water and allegedly left the baby at home with two other toddlers," Shikwambi said.

The toddlers are two and five years, respectively

Shikwambi said the accused allegedly took the baby from the shack where it was crying.

"She took the baby from the one toddler telling him she is taking it to the mother. She was allegedly seen leaving with the baby on her back, covered with a blanket," Shikwambi said.

The suspect was later found with the baby in the Havana informal settlement, roughly four kilometres from where it was taken.

"The baby is free of injuries," she said.

Shikwambi said the reported kidnapping is a first - despite the police being inundated with queries about possible or alleged trafficking and kidnapping.

"Before, we had no cases of kidnapping reported. The public is encouraged to report cases formally for investigations to be launched," she said.

"The issue of leaving toddlers or babies in the care of other toddlers is also pure negligence of the parent, thus making them very vulnerable to such cases. Children must be loved and protected," Shikwambi said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.