Namibia: Woman Arrested Over Kidnapping

A WOMAN who allegedly kidnapped a two-month-old baby in Windhoek's Goreangab settlement was arrested on Monday.

The 24-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the alleged kidnapping took place at about 09h00 on Monday.

"The mother, who is also 24 years old, went to fetch water and allegedly left the baby at home with two other toddlers," Shikwambi said.

The toddlers are two and five years, respectively

Shikwambi said the accused allegedly took the baby from the shack where it was crying.

"She took the baby from the one toddler telling him she is taking it to the mother. She was allegedly seen leaving with the baby on her back, covered with a blanket," Shikwambi said.

The suspect was later found with the baby in the Havana informal settlement, roughly four kilometres from where it was taken.

"The baby is free of injuries," she said.

Shikwambi said the reported kidnapping is a first - despite the police being inundated with queries about possible or alleged trafficking and kidnapping.

"Before, we had no cases of kidnapping reported. The public is encouraged to report cases formally for investigations to be launched," she said.

"The issue of leaving toddlers or babies in the care of other toddlers is also pure negligence of the parent, thus making them very vulnerable to such cases. Children must be loved and protected," Shikwambi said.