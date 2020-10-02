Nigeria: Flood Kills 50 Persons in Jigawa, Displaces 10,000 Families

Dutse — About 50 persons have been confirmed dead in Jigawa State following the recent flooding in the state caused by the overflown River Hadejia to communities in the state, it was learnt yesterday.

The flood also displaced over 10,000 families in various locations across the state, with the worst cases in the eight local government areas of Hadejia emirate.

The state chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Yusuf Sani, disclosed that the flood is getting worse by the day.

He confirmed that 40 people died as of last Tuesday flood, adding that the state government officials are still assessing the situation.

According to him, "It (flood) has now reached the Hadejia area and has forced many people out of their homes. Many of them are now living in schools and other alternative shelters they can find."

The SEMA chairman also explained: "The last time I spoke to you, I told you more people have died, including children."

He recalled that last Tuesday, angry mob attacked an aide to Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, and other officials who had embarked on a flood assessment of the Ganuwar Kuka area of the state.

It was also revealed that the attackers purportedly wielded sticks, machetes, and other dangerous weapons to register their displeasure against the state government over alleged lackluster attitude towards the flood, which, to them, has affected eight local government areas under the Hadejia emirate.

One of the government officials confirmed the attack to journalists, adding that they were to inspect the extent of the damage in the community before the mob attacked them.

The state Governor, Badaru, condemned the attack on his aide, describing it as politically motivated.

"This is politically motivated. How can one attack someone who is trying to provide you support? Nobody is responsible for this disaster.

"It is God's will and we cannot prevent it from happening. Even in the United States, they experience disasters. Who are we to prevent what God has ordained?" He said.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration in ensuring that the people affected by the flood are well taken care of.

Badaru said: "We have instructed the ministry of education to move all the displaced people to school buildings. We have also directed the ministry of health to stationed health personnel in the camps to provide medical help for them.

"We would also distribute food items and try to facilitate the cooking of the food in the camps to ensure they are well fed."

Many houses have been destroyed forcing residents to seek alternative shelters elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have called on the state government to provide them with better shelter.