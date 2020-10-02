Nigeria: Ebonyi Residents Ignore IPOB's Sit-At-Home Directive

Abakaliki — The sit-at-home order issued by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Ndigbo across the country and in diaspora seemed to have flopped yesterday in Ebonyi State.

There was a total non-compliance of the order as business activities went on smoothly in all parts of the state.

Also, vehicles were moving in and out of the state, as commercial activities were in full swing unhindered.

Markets in the state, especially the Margaret International Market in Abakaliki, were open for business activities.

Nobody was seen on the street or around residential areas being coerced to sit at home during the October 1 public holiday in the state.

As at the time of filling this report, the police in the state had not mentioned any person arrested in connection with the sit-at-home directive of IPOB, even as members of IPOB were not seen in their regalia chanting or attracting the attention of the public.

The state police spokesman, Loveth Odah, stated that there was no reported case of harassment from citizens by any group in the state.

"We are on visibility patrol in the state. There is no reported case of harassment in the state. Ebonyi people should stay safe, law-abiding and go about their normal businesses.