Malawi: Pest Chem 1B Company Calls for Stronger Public-Private Collaboration to Defeat Covid-19

30 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Pest Chem 1B Company managing director, Martin Mainja, has called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector in the fight against the coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mainja emphasized that Covid-19 is a more complicated health emergency; hence, the government and the private sector need to pool their resources together in fumigating and disinfecting potential breeding grounds for the virus.

He made the remarks at Kachere Prison in Lilongwe on Monday after his company fumigated and disinfected reformatory facility at no cost.

"Although the country is registering a steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, wedon'tneed to sit down andrelax. We still need to maintain our vigilance until this pandemic is over," said Mainja.

He reiterated his company's commitment to breakthe chain ofCovid-19 infection and reduce its spread by, among others, providing free fumigation and disinfection services in the country's prison and correctional facilities and selected public places.

In his remarks, Kachere Prison Discipline Offer, Thomas Katambo, thanked Pest Chem 1B Company for the kind gesture, saying it will go a long way in preventing the virus from spreading to the facility.

"Until to date, this prison has not registered any Covid-19 case. But we are at greater risk considering that we are at the heart of Lilongwe, in Area 1, and just behind Bwaila Hospital where there is an isolation centre," said Katambo.

The disinfection and fumigation of Kachere Prison comes a week after a similar exercise at Maula Prison on September 7, 2020. At the time of the disinfection exercise, Maula Prison had 23 suspectedCovid-19 patients at its isolation centre.

Mainja stated that their initiative is in response to calls from prison authorities for support in the fight against the pandemic.

He further disclosed that they were motivated by the fact that "we all have brothers and sisters in the prisons and we will do everything to protect them from Covid-19".

