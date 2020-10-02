Namibia: 'Miracle Girl' Needs 41st Operation

Three months after her birth, Blom Davids' parents noticed her voice was hoarse.

To date, the 10-year-old has undergone 40 operations.

Her parents, based at Walvis Bay, say Blom is booked for her 41st operation on 12 October to remove a papilloma, which has left their finances drained.

They say they noticed that, as a baby, her voice often 'disappeared' when she tried to cry.

They thought it was a flu symptom, but it persisted.

"One December, when she was two years old, we noticed she was having difficulty breathing. We took her to hospital and the doctors thought she may be asthmatic, but as the breathing difficulty worsened, they inserted a camera into her throat and discovered there were growths," says Blom's father, Frankie Davids.

Blom was diagnosed with recurring respiratory papillomatosis, a medical condition involving the forming of benign tumours along the aerodigestive tract.

This leads to the narrowing of the airway, which may cause vocal changes and obstruction.

The condition has left Blom paralysed.

The little girl soon had to go undergo an operation to scrape the tumours, which has now become routine due to the growths reappearing.

The family was later referred to a private hospital where Blom could be operated on every six weeks, but the procedure is expensive.

Obtaining the procedure regularly at a state hospital has become a challenge, while a private facility provides her with a costly injection extending the gap between operations to eight months.

"Anaesthetics at private hospitals which do not have government contracts are paid in cash. This really drained us financially. I have taken loan after loan just to keep up with her medical demands, and the financial burden keeps getting heavier," Davids says.

Blom attended Flamingo Primary School at Walvis Bay and was described by teachers as reserved.

"She really enjoyed school, because she would ask me questions when she did not understand. She was frequently absent from school because of her operations. She was a bit reserved, as if she was not comfortable, whispering a lot," says Blom's Grade 2 teacher, Ebenetha Pietersen.

However, the little girl's school career was interrupted in 2018 as she almost suffocated and was left paralysed.

Her father says the fact she has made it this far is a miracle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"After that, the doctors said that she could possibly only live another month, but by the grace of God, our little girl has regained a lot - except her sight and her ability to walk. It is a real miracle," Davids says.

Blom needs a standing frame that costs N$17 000, a walking frame, and she would have to attend a special school.

"Our little girl is very depressed and needs psychological help as well. Even the family needs psychological help to process the trauma they experience to keep their daughter alive ..," he says.

"We have been chased out of rental places and sometimes we have to sell our furniture to pay for her operations. Currently her medical and daily needs are a lot for us to maintain, and we are therefore asking for assistance from the public," he says.

Davids works for the Namibian Navy at Walvis Bay, while his wife, Petronella, mainly takes care of their four children, whose school careers have also been delayed due to financial constraints.

Dr Stella Tiwaringe, who has treated Blom before, says the little girl frequently receives injections allowing her to breathe without discomfort for a while.

According to the doctor, the condition is life-threatening. The tumours continously grow and block her airways. She can suffocate if they are not removed surgically. The injections are to suppress the growth for a while.

"She has juvenile onset recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. This is caused by the human papillomavirus, resulting in warty growths on her vocal cords and larynx," she says.