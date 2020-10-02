Nigeria: Arotile - Court Fixes New Date for Driver's Bail Application

Kaduna — A Kaduna State High Court has fixed October 12 for the hearing of a bail application filed by Nehemiah Adejoh, the driver behind the wheel of the car that knocked down the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Nehemiah, who was earlier arraigned before a Kaduna magistrate court, was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide as well as traffic related offences.

His counsel, John Ndam, told Daily Trust that the case against Nehemiah at the magistrate court had been withdrawn for lack of jurisdiction.

He said his client is now standing trial for a charge of culpable homicide at the state high court.

When the case came up before Justice Khodo Darius on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Deri Bayero asked for a new date for commencement of hearing.

Defence counsel Ndam while agreeing with the submission, asked for the hearing of his client's bail application, but his request was objected by the prosecutor who said two bail applications were already before two courts awaiting ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Darius fixed October 12 for hearing on the bail application as well as for the substantive hearing of the case.

Flying officer Arotile was killed on July 14 after a Kia Sorento SUV allegedly driven by Nehimiah Adejoh knocked her down while reversing to exchange pleasantries with her.

Other occupants of the vehicle, Festus Gbayegun and Igbekele Folorunsho have been discharged by a Kaduna magistrate court.