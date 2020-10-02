Nigeria: Arotile - Court Fixes New Date for Driver's Bail Application

2 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

Kaduna — A Kaduna State High Court has fixed October 12 for the hearing of a bail application filed by Nehemiah Adejoh, the driver behind the wheel of the car that knocked down the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Nehemiah, who was earlier arraigned before a Kaduna magistrate court, was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide as well as traffic related offences.

His counsel, John Ndam, told Daily Trust that the case against Nehemiah at the magistrate court had been withdrawn for lack of jurisdiction.

He said his client is now standing trial for a charge of culpable homicide at the state high court.

When the case came up before Justice Khodo Darius on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Deri Bayero asked for a new date for commencement of hearing.

Defence counsel Ndam while agreeing with the submission, asked for the hearing of his client's bail application, but his request was objected by the prosecutor who said two bail applications were already before two courts awaiting ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Darius fixed October 12 for hearing on the bail application as well as for the substantive hearing of the case.

Flying officer Arotile was killed on July 14 after a Kia Sorento SUV allegedly driven by Nehimiah Adejoh knocked her down while reversing to exchange pleasantries with her.

Other occupants of the vehicle, Festus Gbayegun and Igbekele Folorunsho have been discharged by a Kaduna magistrate court.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.