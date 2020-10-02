Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Warns Against Non Adherence to Covid-19 Protocols

2 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Ebonyi government on Thursday warned the public against non-adherence to the COVID-19 protocols aimed at containing the spread of in virus the state and country at large.

Dr Daniel Umezurike, Commissioner for Health in the state gave the warning at the ceremony in Abakaliki to mark Nigeria at 60 and Ebonyi state at 24.

Umezurike, while speaking at the event tagged, "Sectoral Scorecard of the State Governor, David Umahi," said the global pandemic had not been eradicated in the state.

According to him, "the cases of COVID-19 in Ebonyi has reduced tremendously but not eradicated.

"We are not saying that it has been eradicated because there are indexes to be used before you can say, that disease is eradicated.

"We are still conducting tests on people but all have been coming negative. We are still urging the general public to continue to obey the protocols to avoid contact with the virus.

"It is not over until it is over; until the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that it has been eradicated."

Umezurike, further urged the people to continue to imbibe the habit of regular and thorough handwashing with soap and water as well as the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

"Always keep physical distancing, at least two meters (6 feet) between you and anyone. Avoid crowds. Always wear a face mask in any public place.

"Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene; when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue, then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately.

"Exposed persons should stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing and notify relevant authorities immediately," the Commissioner added.

